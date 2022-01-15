Raymond James & Associates Sells 126,207 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,504,375 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

