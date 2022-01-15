Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,770 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

FTXO opened at $37.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.