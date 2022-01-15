Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,283 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 170,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

