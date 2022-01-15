Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,944 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $57.13 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.