Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,988 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Zendesk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,112 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

