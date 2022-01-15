Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

