Raze Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 3% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.61 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,280,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

