Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in December

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 1,137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.2 days.

OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$5.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

