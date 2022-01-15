Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,613.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $9.60 million and $18,613.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00385832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.01123759 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

