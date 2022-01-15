Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCRUY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Recruit has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

