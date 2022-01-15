Redd (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,073.23 or 1.00096687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00095432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00716538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

