ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $45,763.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.25 or 1.00193681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00090491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00441395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00161851 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

