Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $64.50 billion 0.38 $2.06 billion N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.49 -$8.95 million $1.24 15.74

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Legal & General Group and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Legal & General Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

