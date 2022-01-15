Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

