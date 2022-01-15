ROAD (ROAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,801.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $58,382.75 and approximately $54,801.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

