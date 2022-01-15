Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.74.

ROKU opened at $167.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

