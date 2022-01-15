ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00331469 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

