RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.75 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 3% higher against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $147.75 million and $958,580.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,473,340 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

