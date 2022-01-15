Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Hits $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

