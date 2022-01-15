S.Finance Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $11,914.09 and $317,330.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

