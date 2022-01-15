SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $5,324.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.04 or 0.99926252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00091548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00326659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.00440736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00161632 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.