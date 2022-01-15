SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $995.84 million and $356,038.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

