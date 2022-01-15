Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $226,235.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 548,104 shares of company stock worth $3,567,119.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 94,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

