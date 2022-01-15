Sarcophagus Reaches Market Cap of $14.79 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $14.79 million and $13,016.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.