Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.