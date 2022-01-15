ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $2.35

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00005457 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $94.71 million and $137,198.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,279,558 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

