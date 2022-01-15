Seedify.fund Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $194.92 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $8.44 or 0.00019481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,084,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

