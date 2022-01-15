Shadow Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $422,461.64 and approximately $15.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

