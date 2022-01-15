Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

