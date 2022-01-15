Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Decreases By 51.0%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

