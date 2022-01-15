Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Decreases By 61.3%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DKLRF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60. Decklar Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

