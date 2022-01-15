Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rises By 100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $$39.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

