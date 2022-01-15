Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 56.3%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EBCOY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669. Ebara has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

