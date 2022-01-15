Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Drops By 55.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,024,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000.

