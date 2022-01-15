Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Drops By 55.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
