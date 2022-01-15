Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Decreases By 55.3%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FRAF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

