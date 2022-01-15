Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Grows By 102.9%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
