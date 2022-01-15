Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Grows By 102.9%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

