Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 55.0%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GrainCorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

