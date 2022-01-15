Short Interest in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Decreases By 61.3%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

HTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,163. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

