Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Declines By 54.4%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 500,906 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000.

NASDAQ ITQ remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

