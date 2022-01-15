Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 56.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 32,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,903. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

