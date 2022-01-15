Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 56.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 32,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,903. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
