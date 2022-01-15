Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Drops By 60.7%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 589,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.