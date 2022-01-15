Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Grows By 111.7%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

