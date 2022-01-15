Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Drops By 55.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 972,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. State Street Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 908,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 93.88% and a negative net margin of 90.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

