Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Drops By 54.8%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.35 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

