Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Drops By 54.3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 105,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

