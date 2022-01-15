Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Decreases By 54.2%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.