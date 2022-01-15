Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Increases By 114.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the December 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,050.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 445,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

