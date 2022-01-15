Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Rises By 149.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.0 days.

SWONF opened at $20.90 on Friday. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

