Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Rises By 149.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.0 days.
SWONF opened at $20.90 on Friday. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
SoftwareONE Company Profile
