Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Declines By 63.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.65. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

