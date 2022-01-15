Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 115.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

