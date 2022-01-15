Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 115.1%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.